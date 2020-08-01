Chennai

Job for BSF jawan’s family member

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that a government job would be given to one of the family members of BSF havildar S. Tirumurthi, who was killed when his rifle accidentally went off recently. Tirumurthi was from Pullavarayankudikadu in Needmangalam taluk in Tiruvarur district.

In a press release, the Chief Minister said he had asked Food Minister Kamaraj to pay last respects to the deceased soldier on behalf of the government.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 11:59:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/job-for-bsf-jawans-family-member/article32250416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY