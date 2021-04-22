Chennai

Job fair put off

A job fair proposed to be organised on April 26 by the National Career Service Centre for SCs/STs has been postponed indefinitely. A release issued by Sujit Kumar Sahoo, of the Sub-regional Employment Office, said the postponement was necessitated by the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

