A job fair proposed to be organised on April 26 by the National Career Service Centre for SCs/STs has been postponed indefinitely. A release issued by Sujit Kumar Sahoo, of the Sub-regional Employment Office, said the postponement was necessitated by the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Job fair put off
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 22, 2021 00:16 IST
CHENNAI,
CHENNAI,
April 22, 2021 00:16 IST
