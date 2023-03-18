Job fair launched for wards, spouses of police and ministerial staff

March 18, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated a two-day job fair for wards and spouses of the personnel of the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Services and the Prison and Correctional Service Department.

At the job fair held at Gurunanak College, Velachery, the representatives of over 100 leading private firms participated. The profiles of candidates were already collected and shortlisted. The shortlisted persons were called to attend the fair. Jobs would be given based on the qualification, said Mr. Jiwal

Over 1,000 persons are expected to participate in the two-day fair. Senior officers and representatives from FICCI and CII also participated in the inaugural programme.