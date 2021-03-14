Chennai

J&K Tourism Dept organises roadshow in city

Additional Secretary of J&K Tourism Waseem Raja.  

CHENNAI

The Jammu and Kashmir department of Tourism in collaboration with the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) organised a roadshow in the city recently in which more than 160 travel agents participated.

Additional Secretary of J&K Tourism Waseem Raja highlighted the known and lesser-known tourist destinations, art and craft, pilgrim and adventure tourism besides the upcoming festivals.

The Additional Secretary tourism assured the travel trade of all necessary support from J&K tourism in making the travellers stay in Union Territory memorable and comfortable.

Besides Mr. Raja, the team of J&K tourism was represented by DGM Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation Ashwani Gupta, Tourist officer Chennai T.P. Singh, president of TASK, Mir Anwar, vice president of TASK, Athar Yamin and members of TASK.

The roadshow was attended by Director of Information and Public Relations, Tamil Nadu, Bhaskaran, Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, T. P. Rajesh, president of Tamil Nadu Tour, Travel and Hospitality Association, V.K.T. Balan, Chairman TAAI (Southern Region) K. Shah ul Hamid, president, Tamil Nadu Tourist Vehicle Operators Association A. Afzal and Secretary ADTOI Tamil Nadu Chapter Ashok Kumar, according to a press release here.

