J&K police arrest fruit seller in Koyambedu

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 00:55 IST

He reportedly owed ₹1.63 crore to two suppliers of apples

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a wholesaler in Koyambedu fruit market for allegedly cheating two suppliers of ₹1.63 crore.

The police said M. Dinakaran, 38, of Virugambakkam bought apples for ₹1.18 crore from a fruit supplier in Jammu and Kashmir and from another supplier for ₹45 lakh in 2018.

Dinakaran defaulted on payment for the fruits and the suppliers lodged a complaint with the local police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on the complaint, police took up investigation and a team came down to the city and nabbed Dinakaran with the help of local police on Saturday. He would be taken to J&K after obtaining a transit warrant from a local court, said police sources.