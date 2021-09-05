Chennai

J&K police arrest fruit seller in Koyambedu

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a wholesaler in Koyambedu fruit market for allegedly cheating two suppliers of ₹1.63 crore.

The police said M. Dinakaran, 38, of Virugambakkam bought apples for ₹1.18 crore from a fruit supplier in Jammu and Kashmir and from another supplier for ₹45 lakh in 2018.

Dinakaran defaulted on payment for the fruits and the suppliers lodged a complaint with the local police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on the complaint, police took up investigation and a team came down to the city and nabbed Dinakaran with the help of local police on Saturday. He would be taken to J&K after obtaining a transit warrant from a local court, said police sources.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 1:01:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/jk-police-arrest-fruit-seller-in-koyambedu/article36298216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY