J.J. Road-TTK Road junction, a nightmare for commuters

At first glance, it is like any other traffic junction in Chennai, but take a closer look and it becomes clear why the J.J. Road-T.T.K. Road junction irks commuters.

For motorists who use J.J. Road to take a right towards Alwarpet and Mylapore and other localities further in that direction, the problem of the width of the stretch is compounded by the line of vehicles parked on the street, making the lane narrower and leading to traffic jams.

A quick route

The road is one-way, and serves as a quick route for anyone proceeding from Anna Flyover (Gemini) towards areas beyond T.T.K. Road in order to avoid the congestion near the Music Academy junction, but at peak hours, even this is a mess, commuters say.

Large overflowing dustbins, piled-up construction material, and a broken pavement add to the chaos on the street. “Earlier, there was no traffic light at this spot. I think it was better as the traffic flowed fairly easily. Ever since the signal has come up, it is a nightmare: there is a 20-second green light, followed by a red light that can last up to two minutes. Everybody is trying to get by during the green light and so there is constant overtaking on this very narrow stretch,” says Nandini K., a regular commuter from Nungambakkam to Thiruvanmiyur. The street also gets very dark in the evenings, she points out.

The junction also gets crowded because of the number of establishments around it: a healthcare facility, a bakery, a pizza outlet, a clothing store, an electronics/appliances store, and a number of other retail outlets.

Peak hour problems

The many big vehicles that ply on the road, the many hotels/restaurants in and around the locality, and the fact that this stretch has become more used of late owing to traffic restrictions in other localities, combined with the ongoing Metro Rail construction in various parts, have all contributed to the problem, says K. Mani, a driver who frequents this junction. “From around 8 a.m. to 11. 30 a.m., there is traffic congestion, and then it gets better. In the evening, traffic is very heavy between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” he says.

Even at non-peak hours, traffic indiscipline continues: an MUV tries to take an illegal U-turn, an autorickshaw jumps the signal, and cyclists pedal in the wrong direction. “It’s not as bad as the Royapettah signal though,” points out the traffic policeman on duty.