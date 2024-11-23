JICA team set to present final report of the comprehensive flood control master plan for Chennai in about a week

A team from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to present the final report on comprehensive flood control master plan for Chennai in about a week.

The report would incorporate recommendations for Chennai’s urbanised river basins, including Kosasthalaiyar and Adyar, for the city and its peripheral areas to manage floods. The plan would comprise various short-term and long-term interventions to reduce the impact of erratic monsoons in the urban landscape.

A team of JICA representatives met senior officials of the Water Resources Department on Thursday to discuss the final report. Officials of the WRD noted that JICA is also expected to provide funding assistance for the project proposals chalked out for both conservation of water resources and mitigate inundation in the rapidly urbanised areas.

The master plan would have recommendations for increasing the carrying capacity of the rivers and create additional sources in the upstream catchment areas like in Kosasthalaiyar river to store water. Additional straight-cut channels to accelerate draining of floodwaters in Buckingham canal in southern parts and north Chennai near Ennore would also be part of the proposals, officials said.

The basic study included analysis on river mouth and shoreline changes, review of coastal management, micro and macro drainage systems and existing river restoration works. A preliminary discussion on flood disaster risk adaptation strategies for landuse and building regulations as part of urban planning.

The JICA team had prepared the proposals as permanent solutions to flooding based on the various detailed surveys, including on environmental and social aspects and model studies, officials said. The master plan is also expected to recommend climate change adoptive measures, underground storage facilities and have strategies to respond to the risks due to urban planning.

Proposals for augmenting storage capacity of various water bodies in and around the city would also be part of the master plan to control flash floods. The master plan would also have short-term interventions to respond to the disaster and immediate restoration measures.

Various government agencies, including Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Greater Chennai Corporation, would also be stakeholders in implementing the master plan, officials said.

