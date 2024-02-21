GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JICA loan sanctioned for Phase 2 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road

The objective of the project is to meet the rapidly increasing road traffic demand in Chennai metropolitan area, alleviate traffic congestion and strengthen connections to the southern part of the State by constructing a segment of the CPRR and introducing intelligent traffic services in three segments, says a release from JICA

February 21, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The phase 2 of the 133-km-long six-lane wide Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) has received funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as part of the Japanese ODA Loan Agreements with India.  

An agreement to this effect was signed recently in Delhi. The loan amount granted is 49,847 million Yen, which is around ₹2,800 crore. The project to decongest Chennai city has been split into five phases in which the second phase is from Thatchur on NH5 to Tiruvallur bypass running for a total distance of 26.55 km. The State government had sanctioned ₹2,603 crore towards land acquisition for this phase.  

The CPRR connects Ennore Port to Poonjeri near Mamallapuram and will run through Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal and Kattupalli. Phases I (Ennore port to Thatchur) and IV (Sriperumbudur to Singaperumalkoil, which was widened as part of another project) of the road are already operational. Phase V of the project from Singaperumalkoil to Poonjeri will be only four-lanes wide since the traffic on that segment warrants only that width.  

A press release from JICA said that the objective of the project was to meet the rapidly increasing road traffic demand in Chennai metropolitan area, alleviate traffic congestion and strengthen connections to the southern part of the State by constructing a segment of the CPRR and introducing intelligent traffic services in three segments.

