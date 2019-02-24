Chennai

Jewellery worth ₹25 lakh missing

A businessman on Friday lodged a complaint with the Kilpauk police alleging that gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹25 lakh went missing from the baggage he was carrying on his way to his hometown in Rajasthan, ten days ago. The businessman alleged that 400g of gold and 120g of diamond jewellery were missing. Further investigations are on.

Dec 9, 2019

