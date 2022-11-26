Jewellery stolen from showroom near Chennai, police crack case within hours

November 26, 2022 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate have arrested three juveniles who robbed a jewellery showroom on Velachery Main Road in Gowrivakkam on Saturday, within a few hours of the incident.

The police seized the gold and diamond articles worth more than ₹1.5 crore which were stolen from the shop.

Police said the manager of the Bluestone jewellery showroom filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police about gold and diamond jewellery stolen from the shop, early on Saturday morning. Based on Commissioner A. Amalaraj’s instructions, a special police team spread out on the hunt throughout the city, to try and nab the offenders.

In the meantime, the police team also inspected the showroom to verify the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and interrogated a few teenage boys, who were natives of Assam and were working near the showroom. The three juveniles aged around 16 years, confessed that they had committed the crime by drilling a hole and entering the showroom through the shaft of the lift room, which is under construction.

The Selaiyur police have detained the three juveniles and are investigating further.