Chennai

Jewellery, cash looted from farmer’s house in Ponneri eri

CHENNAI Thieves broke into the house of a farmer in Ponneri and took away 100 sovereigns of jewellery on Thursday night.

According to the police, Muninathan and his family had gone to visit their relative in the hospital. “At this juncture, unknown persons broke into their house through the side door and escaped with gold and silver weighing over 100 sovereigns and nearly ₹1 lakh in cash,” said a police officer.

The police have lifted fingerprints from the scene of crime and are checking CCTV footage from nearby localities to identify the accused.

