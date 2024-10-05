ADVERTISEMENT

Jet set, go! IAF gears up to present a sky-high spectacle today

Published - October 05, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The rehearsal for IAF raising day was conducted at Airforce Station, Tambaram on Saturday. The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 92nd Raising Day in Chennai on October 8, showcasing 64 aircraft from various categories. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Chennai is geared up for an airshow, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets ready to take to the skies at Marina Beach on Sunday. 

To prepare for the airshow, the IAF conducted three previous rehearsals at Marina Beach between October 1 and October 4, involving 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters. Traffic restrictions have been put in place to facilitate the events and ensure public safety.

Ahead of the airshow, a dress rehearsal for the Air Force Day parade was conducted on Saturday at the Air Force Station in Tambaram. The parade will take place on the occasion of Air Force Day on October 8, at the Air Force Station, with a brief fly-past scheduled from 7. 45 a.m. to 9 a.m. The public will not be allowed to attend this segment. This year marks the first time that the national-level Air Force Day parade is being hosted near Chennai.

Notable guests for the event, include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, along with senior IAF officers and Tamil Nadu Ministers.

