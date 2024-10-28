Jeevan Nagar bridge unveiled by Chennai Corporation

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan inaugurated the new bridge in Jeevan Nagar on Tuesday. The infrastructure, now open for public use, runs over the Adambakkam lake in Ward 161 under the Alandur Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge, built at a cost of ₹5 crore, was funded under the State government’s Infrastructure and Amenities Fund. The work for the project, that was proposed in 2022, began in January 2023.

The bridge connects the second street of Jeevan Nagar with the Medavakkam Main Road. It is 76 metres long, including the approach road, and 11.5 metres wide, including walkways on both sides of the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected to benefit a lakh people, including the residents of Jeevan Nagar, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, and the surrounding areas, according to a press release.

The facility aims to cut down detours, benefiting motorists who previously had to travel an additional two kilometres due to the lack of direct access routes in the area, the Corporation noted.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) M.P. Amith, Zone Committee Chairman N. Chandran, Councillors S. Renuka and Poongodi Jagadeeswaran, and other officials attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.