JBAS college in Chenani receives grant for science departments

11 December 2020 16:46 IST

The Department of Biotechnology has awarded ‘Star College Status’ to Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women. Under the award, five science departments – physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and biochemistry – will receive a grant of ₹1.59 crore for a period of three years from 2020 to 2023.

The college proposes to implement innovative programmes and strengthen experimental science and experiential learning among undergraduate science students, said principal Shanaz Ahamed.

