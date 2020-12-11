Chennai

JBAS college in Chenani receives grant for science departments

The Department of Biotechnology has awarded ‘Star College Status’ to Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women. Under the award, five science departments – physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and biochemistry – will receive a grant of ₹1.59 crore for a period of three years from 2020 to 2023.

The college proposes to implement innovative programmes and strengthen experimental science and experiential learning among undergraduate science students, said principal Shanaz Ahamed.

