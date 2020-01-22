Jaywalking, a scourge on Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Salai

With thousands of people simply jumping over the median on Rajiv Gandhi Salai to cross the road every day, unreported accidents are a frequent occurrence on the IT corridor that is used by over 1 lakh vehicles daily.

Conflicts between motorists are a common sight as everyone from IT professionals to food delivery agents to construction workers climb on the median, walk through the plants placed there, and jump down from between the bushes.

“Even two weeks ago a woman, who was trying to cross the median was hit by a two-wheeler near the Sholinganallur signal. She was talking on the phone and her concentration was elsewhere. I am not sure if she was all right,” said K. Sukumar, an autorickshaw driver. He also said that accidents involving share-autorickshaws and bike riders were many.

In a stretch of about 22 km there are only 15 footover bridges (FOB) and many are unable to climb up the steps. “Elderly people cannot climb up. FOB usage is minimal and since this is a highway, vehicles speed up when they can. Pedestrians don’t seem to realise that motorists cannot brake very suddenly when they are coming so fast, and accidents can happen. We lack road sense. Schools don't seem to be teaching children how to cross roads safely,” said G. Guru of Mettukuppam.

There are several stretches that do not have FOBs or any kind pedestrian crossing. “I cross the road near Indira Nagar railway station daily and jump over the median since there is no FOB there,” said S. Kumari, who works in the vicinity. Even at places like the Sholinganallur signal where there is space for pedestrians to cross, people prefer to jump over, she added.

Residents request more pedestrian crossings, speed breakers and ramblers to prevent such accidents.