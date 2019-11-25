Jayam Ravi’s parents turn writers

Parents of actor Jayam Ravi and film-maker Jayam Raja, Editor Mohan and his wife Varalakshmi Mohan, will release two books on December 3 in Chennai.

One is a biography centered on Mr. Mohan’s life as a technician and producer in cinema, titled Thani Manithan, and the second, titled Veliyatra Vedham, is about moral values in contemporary literature.

Mr. Raja said: “Thani Manithan encapsulates my father’s career as an editor, working with three generations. He started out doing small jobs with actors such as Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar and P.U. Chinnappa, in early 1954, and became an editor only in 1958.”

“My mother is one of the very few people to have done Masters in English and Tamil literature. Her book is about moral values in lesser known and contemporary literature. I learnt cinema from my dad and the need to tell good things from my mother,” he said. Director S.A. Chandrasekaran and Shoba Chandrasekaran will release the books.