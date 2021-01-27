Jayalalithaa’s residence should not be open to public view on January 28: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the State government from throwing open to the public a memorial established by the State government at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam at Poes Garden in Chennai.
Justice N. Seshasayee, however, permitted the government to conduct the memorial’s inaugural ceremony planned for Thursday. He clarified that only main gates to the bungalow should be opened and the participants should access only the garden.
Taking serious note of an inventory of the articles inside the bungalow not having been taken in the presence of the legal heirs J. Deepa and J. Deepak, niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa, the judge said no one should enter the building during the ceremony.
He also directed that the keys of the entire premises should be handed over to the Registrar General of the High Court after the ceremony. The interim orders were passed on writ petitions filed by the legal heirs challenging the acquisition proceedings.
The judge further ordered that only limited number of participants should participate in the inaugural ceremony without causing much disturbance to the local residents. No flex boards or other publicity materials should be erected near the venue.
