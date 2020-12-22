Jayalalithaa’s nephew moves HC seeking details of income tax dues

In May, J. Deepak and his sister J. Deepa were declared legal heirs of their aunt

The Madras High Court on Monday directed its Registry to number a writ petition filed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew J. Deepak seeking a direction to the Income Tax department to provide him all details regarding the reported dues to it by his aunt.

Justice Anita Sumanth overruled the objections raised by the Registry for numbering the writ petition, which was listed on Monday for deciding its maintainability, and ordered that the case could be entertained and listed for admission in the regular course.

Though the petitioner’s counsel S.L. Sudarsanam sought a specific direction to list the case on Wednesday, the last working day for the High Court before the Christmas vacation, the judge refused to issue any such direction and left it to the Registry to take a call.

The counsel told the judge that a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose had in May this year declared the writ petitioner and his sister J. Deepa to be the legal heirs of their aunt and that they were entitled to inherit all properties left behind by her.

During the hearing of the issue, the Income Tax department had claimed that their aunt had some dues towards tax and produced a tabular column. Since the document lacked details, the petitioner wrote to the department seeking all details regarding the dues.

“Till today, they have not provided me any details,” he complained and sought a direction to the department to provide those details. He also claimed that the High Court Registry had numbered his petition and then suddenly reversed it by questioning its maintainability.