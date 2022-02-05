ChennaiCHENNAI 05 February 2022 00:49 IST
Jayalalithaa statue to be under the care of DIPR
Updated: 05 February 2022 01:37 IST
Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued orders to transfer the control of the statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa located on the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education premises on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai to the Information and Public Relations Department.
The statue has been under the maintenance of the Higher Education Department.
