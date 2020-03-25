Jayalalithaa statue to be installed at State Council for Higher Education

The campus of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education will be named as Dr. J. Jayalalithaa campus to honour her contribution to enrolment of students in higher education in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced today.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said a statue of Jayalalithaa will be installed on the campus.

The Chief Minister said a statue of Vellaiya Thevan, the lieutenant of Veerpandiaya Kattabomman will be installed at the mani mandapam in Vallanadu, Thoothukudi district.

Mr. Palaniswami said a pharmaceutical park will be created at the industrial park in Cheyyaru in Tiruvannamalai district. In the first phase, it will be in 650 acres and the project cost will cost ₹750 crore.

The park will have infrastructure facilities, sewage treatment plant, dry and cold storage facilities, modern laboratories and godowns.