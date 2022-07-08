Jayakumar seeks police protection for AIADMK headquarters 

AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Friday met City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and sought police protection for the party headquarters.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Jayakumar said he had made the representation to the Commissioner following reports that some anti-social elements were likely to intrude into the party headquarters and cause disturbance. “The police promised to take action on our representation,” he added.

Responding to queries regarding a case heard by the Madras High Court on the party dispute, Mr. Jayakumar said, “The matter is sub judice now. From our side, we put forth our arguments on valid points, and we hope we will get a good judgment. We have sent invitations to all, and are preparing for the general council meeting.”