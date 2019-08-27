Jawan kills Havildar, himself in Pallavaram Army camp

A jawan killed a Havildar and himself following an altercation over the former allegedly coming late for sentry duty at the Pallavaram camp here on Tuesday. The duo belonged to the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, police sources said.

The camp is located close to the Chennai airport. The deceased were identified as Praveen Kumar Joshi and Jagadish.

Deputy Commissioner of St. Thomas Mount Prabhakaran confirmed that there was a complaint from Army officials and the Pallavaram police were investigating the matter.

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital, Chrompet, for post-mortem.

