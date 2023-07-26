Japan’s OMRON Healthcare begins construction of manufacturing unit in Chennai

July 26, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in May 2023, OMRON Healthcare Manufacturing India, a subsidiary of OMRON Healthcare Corporation Japan, has begun the construction of its new plant in Chennai with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The ceremony was held with SMCC Construction India, the Indian subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., a Japanese general contractor supporting OMRON for the construction of the facility. The new manufacturing plant will commence operations by March 2025.

This state-of-the-art facility will mark OMRON’s debut into the healthcare manufacturing space in India, and will further strengthen its presence in the home healthcare device industry in the country, as well as its global network of production facilities with locations in Japan, China, Vietnam, Italy and Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manufacturing unit is coming up at the Mahindra Origins industrial park on the outskirts of Chennai, at an investment of ₹128 crore, and will assemble automatic blood pressure monitors.

“The new manufacturing plant will house advanced machinery and cutting-edge technologies to ensure efficient and precise production processes,” said, Takuto Iwanaka, Director, OMRON Healthcare Manufacturing India Limited. He added, “The new manufacturing plant will not only generate employment opportunities, but will also contribute to the overall economic development of the region.”

The OMRON Healthcare Group, headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, provides blood pressure monitors. The company’s additional core product categories are respiratory care, pain management devices, and wellness products. It also develops and activates remote patient monitoring services in the field of the management of cardiovascular conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.