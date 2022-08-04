Japan’s Foreign Minister’s Commendations award announced

Govindarajulu Chandramohan and Gavva Rekha Reddy have been chosen for Japan Foreign Minister’s Commendations award for 2022

Japan on Thursday announced that Govindarajulu Chandramohan and Gavva Rekha Reddy of Hyderabad have been chosen for its Foreign Minister’s Commendations award for 2022.

Mr. Chandramohan, who is the president of ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI, has been chosen in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of economic relations between Japan and India by organising various events and programmes related to Japan, a release said.

Similarly, Ms. Reddy, with a First Master in Ohara Ikebana, has been chosen for promoting Japanese culture through teaching and introducing Ikebana in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

The Commendations, which aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities, would be presented to Mr. Chandramohan and Ms. Reddy with a certificate and a commemorative gift by the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai. The date of the presentation ceremony would be announced soon, the release added.