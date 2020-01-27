Japanese technology-based sewage treatment plant launched in Chennai

With growing awareness about sewage recycling in the city, a new technology was recently launched to cater to the domestic sector.

HECS Private Ltd., in collaboration with Daiki Axis Company, Japan recently launched ‘Johkasou’ , a Japanese technology-based packaged sewage treatment plant for the domestic, industrial and commercial sectors in the city, a press release said.

Several apartment complexes in the city’s fringes recycle waste water through their own sewage treatment plants (STP).

On the Japanese STP technology, J.R. Moses, chief executive officer, HECS private limited, said these plants are designed with a treatment capacity to handle 1 kilo litre a day to 50 kilo litre a day. “They are mass manufactured, whereby the cost of STPs are kept low while maintaining quality standard,” he said.

As the technology was soft launched in 2018, the plants are being operated in about 50 locations across South India. It was found that the maintenance cost was about 80% lower compared to other technologies.

Elaborating on the ‘Johkasou’ technology, Hiroshi Ogame, president, Daiki Axis, Japan, said the decentralised mode of sewage treatment helped in mitigating pollution in Japan’s water bodies. Some of its advantages include high levels of energy efficiency, complete automation and there was no need of dedicated operators. It does not produce a noise or smell.

There are plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. A technical presentation of the Johkasou technology was also part of the event.