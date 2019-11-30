Japanese language courses

The Japanese language school of the Indo-Japan chamber of commerce and industry will commence a beginners course on December 7. Classes will be held on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the six-month course.

Students will be able to speak, read and write the Japanese language fairly fluently at the end of the course and they will also be coached for the Japan Foundation’s Japanese language proficiency test in July 2020. The course will have regular audio and video sessions and apart from language coaching, students will be taught about Japanese culture and etiquette as well.

The language school is also commencing admissions for the weekend intermediate and higher levels of Japanese proficiency courses which will commence in December.

For further details, persons interested can contact the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 21, KB Dasan Road, Teynampet or call at 2435 2010/2435 4779. They can also be reached via email at [email protected] or on their website at www.ijcci.com.