Japanese ‘Karaoke’ event to be organised on June 30

Published - June 22, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Language School will organise a Japanese ‘Karaoke’ event from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on June 30. There is no admission fee for this event, but those interested will have to register and confirm their participation, according to a press release.

At present, admissions are under way for Japanese language beginners course – spoken and written. A 11-month integrated, fast track, online and weekend course would be held. It will begin on July 13. For further details, contact: 044-48556140 or email indo-japan@ijcci.com

