GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japanese ‘Karaoke’ event to be organised on June 30

Published - June 22, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Language School will organise a Japanese ‘Karaoke’ event from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on June 30. There is no admission fee for this event, but those interested will have to register and confirm their participation, according to a press release.

At present, admissions are under way for Japanese language beginners course – spoken and written. A 11-month integrated, fast track, online and weekend course would be held. It will begin on July 13. For further details, contact: 044-48556140 or email indo-japan@ijcci.com

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.