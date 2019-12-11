Japanese grant assistance for hospitals in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The Consul General of Japan, Chennai has provided a grant assistance of USD 86,602 to the Rural Development Trust (RDT) to install medical equipment for its hospitals in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was signed for the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) between the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Kojiro Uchiyama, and M. Thippeswamy, chairperson of the RDT in the city on Wednesday.

RDT was started in 1969 to support underprivileged people in Anantapur. The Trust also runs medical institutions and provides treatment free of cost to the poor. However, due to the increasing number of patients, they felt the need for procuring more machines.

Under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects, RDT will equip its general and children’s hospitals and its infectious diseases centre with 46 units of 15 items such as medical devices for outpatients, inpatients and newborns, surgical devices, blood storage equipment and hygiene control equipment among others.

Speaking at the event Mr. Uchiyama explained that the GGP is a financial assistance scheme of Japan’s Official Development Assistance aimed at uplifting the lives of socio-economically weaker sections of people in different areas including human needs and security, healthcare, child welfare and others.

The Consul General of Japan in Chennai, which covers areas such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Puducherry has been providing funds for various projects since 1990. In the last five years, more than USD 768,000 has been provided as grant assistance, he said.