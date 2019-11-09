Japanese film fest kicks off

From Makoto Shinkai’s anime Weathering with You to Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Shoplifter that won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes film festival, the audience can enjoy 25 Japanese films at the Japanese film festival that kicked off in the city on Friday.

This is the first time, the festival, conducted since 2017, is held in Chennai. The specially curated movies will be showcased at PVR cinemas in V.R. Mall from November 8 to 17. The festival began with the screening of Kingdom, a movie by Shinsuke Sato.

This festival is conducted jointly by the Japan Foundation in association with Japanese embassy and PVR Cinemas. This is being organised in seven cities across the country. “Last two years, we conducted the festival in New Delhi and Mumbai and the response was good. The Japanese government has now allocated more budget for the festival,” said Kaoru Miyamoto, director general, The Japan Foundation, New Delhi.

Masafumi Konomi, producer, Japanese Film Festival, said that through the films, the Indians can understand Japanese culture and this can create a platform for better relations between the two countries. He added that though Japan is currently the third largest film market in the world, producing over 700 films every year, hardly any Japanese film is actually released overseas, especially India.

“In the 1970’s and 80’s a Japanese drama called Oshin was famous among Indian community and after this there was nothing. Now, Indian films are famous in Japan. Gully Boy is being screened in Japan and Amir Khan is famous there. Our film producers are interested in co-producing films with the Indian filmmakers,” he said.