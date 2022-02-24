Japanese essay, speech contest

In Commemoration of the 70 th anniversary of the Japan-India Diplomatic Relations, the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai is organizing a “Japanese essay and speech contest” for Basic, Intermediate and Advanced levels with the aim to encourage the students to express their own thoughts in Japanese.

This will give the participants opportunity to showcase their skills and ability to speak Japanese without hesitation and the contest is open for all.

Those interested in participating in the preliminary contest should fill an entry form along with their essay written in Japanese. Details regarding the form and the competition can be accessed at the home page of the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai on https://www.chennai.in.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100305128.pdf .

The entries should be sent by Speed Post or Courier to Consulate-General of Japan (Culture Section ), 12/1 Cenotaph Road, Teynampet, Chennai 600 018 by noon on March 14. Entries sent through email will be rejected.