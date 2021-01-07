Japanese Consul General calls on Prince of Arcot

The Consul General of Japan in Chennai Masayuki Taga called on the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal on Wednesday. Pointing out that Japan had achieved tremendous development in various sectors, the Prince of Arcot said the country had a strong presence in the global market. He also commended Japanese citizens for their culture and etiquette.

“The world is better if we are united. We should respect the sentiments of all faiths and live in peace and harmony and meet the aspirations of millions of men and women for a better world,” he said. Mr. Taga said he was glad to visit the historic place. He also met heir-apparent Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali.