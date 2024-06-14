ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese architect Shigeru Ban to speak at Kalakshetra on June 22

Updated - June 14, 2024 02:46 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 02:45 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Shigeru Ban will deliver a speech on sustainable architectural practices at Kalakshetra on June 22 at 5 p.m, sharing his insights on environmentally responsible design.

A Japanese architect, Mr. Ban is renowned for his innovative work with timber, paper, and​ ​bamboo structures, and won the prize in 2014. At Kalakshetra, he will discuss the importance of sustainability in architecture, emphasising the critical role that architects play in shaping urban environments.

He is expected to highlight the need for architects to educate about environmentally sensitive design, prioritising the use of local materials and minimising construction waste.

