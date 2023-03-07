Japan to impart training on flood control planning for civic officials from Chennai in May

March 07, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Japan will impart training in flood control planning for civic officials from Chennai as part of the preparation of a comprehensive flood control master plan in urbanised river basins in the metropolitan area.

The project will be implemented by Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency, Tamil Nadu State Water Resources Department, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Greater Chennai Corporation.

Civic officials will visit Japan in May this year for the training programme supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Master Plan for flood control has been the priority as the metropolitan area is prone to floods and cyclones owing to the impact of climate change and urbanisation, said an official.

JICA has focussed on flood control master plans in various cities of India because floods are considered to be the cause of the greatest amount of damage, with approximately 200 floods occurring between 1995 and 2020, resulting in 38,000 deaths. The urbanised river basins in Chennai metropolitan area such as Cooum, Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam have been affected by floods in the previous monsoon seasons.

The Chennai metropolitan area has experienced major floods in 1943, 1976, 1985, 1998, 2002, 2005, and 2015 because of cyclones and heavy rain. Data collected during the December 2015 floods have been used for improving preparedness for the floods. The floods in 2015 in Chennai metropolitan area claimed 289 lives, inundated 5 lakh houses, disrupted power and telecom services. The floods also halted transportation by air, rail, and road, causing extensive economic damage, including damage to public and private property. The city does not have an overall master plan for flood control, and as a result, the State government has not been able to implement important civic projects for reducing flood risk, officials said. Appropriate land use planning, such as identifying areas that may be preserved as natural or artificial detention reservoirs, is expected to promote flood control, said an official.