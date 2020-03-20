Chennai

Janata Curfew: Fuel outlets to function with partial staff, hotels to remain shut on Sunday

Aavin authorities however have said that steps were being taken to ensure milk supply is not affected

The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), an all-India organisation of petrol bunks with over 54,000 outlet owners as members has decided to support the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

CIPD general secretary K. Sureshkumar said that bunks will remain open with skeletal staff in case of emergencies. The night staff will remain at the outlets and continue duty on Sunday, he added.

Restaurants to shut shop

Meanwhile, restaurants in Tamil Nadu have decided to join the curfew. “When the Prime Minister gives such a call, it is our duty to join in the effort. There are around 1 lakh restaurants in the State with 50 lakh employees, all of whom will be asked to remain at home. We will shut shop on that day,” said M. Venkadasubbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association.

Milk availability will not be affected: Aavin

Though one of the milk retailers’ associations lead by S. A. Ponnusamy had announced that milk would not be available on that day, official sources in Aavin said that steps were being taken to ensure supplies to consumers. “We will keep our parlours open and stock additional packs of milk too since it is an essential commodity. We will supply milk to the booths in advance on Sunday so that the packets reach consumers before the curfew begins,” the official added.

The Tamil Nadu Rice Federation’s secretary Mohan has said that members comprising millers and paddy and rice wholesalers will close mills and outlets on Sunday.

Mar 20, 2020

