The 'Janata Curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19, kicked off on March 22, resulting in businesses being shut and transportation services being largely suspended across India.

PM Modi had proposed the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Here is an aerial view of some of the busiest areas in Chennai that wore a deserted look on March 22.