ADVERTISEMENT

Janam TV to launch Tamil news channel in April

January 23, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Content will focus on the national agenda, U.S. Krishnakumar, managing director of Janam TV Malayalam said; the channel has promised to stand by the truth in an unbiased manner in T.N.

The Hindu Bureau

Janam Tamil Television, a new Tamil news channel will be launched in April this year, its promoters said on Monday. The channel will be along the lines of its counterpart in Malayalam.

“Our gola is very clear: we should keep our individual agendas aside when it comes to the national agenda. We work predominantly with people and professionals who believe in ‘Nation First’,” said U.S. Krishnakumar, managing director, Janam TV Malayalam.

Mr. Krishnakumar said that keeping the nation’s interest at heart would be their priority. “Our Malayalam channel was able to make a remarkable change in the attitudes of TV channels and the public, which was evident during the Sabarimala season,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, the promoters said the channel promises to work with “truthfulness to Tamil people”, and that standing by the truth in an unbiased manner was their motto. They further said that they aimed to deliver news in a balanced manner, and without political bias.

S. Narendran, director of Janam Tamil Television, said that the channel was a necessary initiative in Tamil Nadu and would delve into nationalism as well as spirituality. “From Tamil Nadu, we will focus on those who have contributed to the national interest and will take news and current affairs to over 7 crore Tamils living across the globe,” he said. He further spoke about how the channel was keen on reaching out to youngsters as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US