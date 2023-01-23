Janam TV to launch Tamil news channel in April

January 23, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Janam Tamil Television, a new Tamil news channel will be launched in April this year, its promoters said on Monday. The channel will be along the lines of its counterpart in Malayalam.

“Our gola is very clear: we should keep our individual agendas aside when it comes to the national agenda. We work predominantly with people and professionals who believe in ‘Nation First’,” said U.S. Krishnakumar, managing director, Janam TV Malayalam.

Mr. Krishnakumar said that keeping the nation’s interest at heart would be their priority. “Our Malayalam channel was able to make a remarkable change in the attitudes of TV channels and the public, which was evident during the Sabarimala season,” he added.

In a statement, the promoters said the channel promises to work with “truthfulness to Tamil people”, and that standing by the truth in an unbiased manner was their motto. They further said that they aimed to deliver news in a balanced manner, and without political bias.

S. Narendran, director of Janam Tamil Television, said that the channel was a necessary initiative in Tamil Nadu and would delve into nationalism as well as spirituality. “From Tamil Nadu, we will focus on those who have contributed to the national interest and will take news and current affairs to over 7 crore Tamils living across the globe,” he said. He further spoke about how the channel was keen on reaching out to youngsters as well.