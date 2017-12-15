Jallikattu planned in city

Nearly a year after the jallikattu protests took the State by storm, a group of organisations aim to bring the sport to Chennai so that city residents get to witness it. ‘Chennaiyil Jallikattu’ is expected to be held on the East Coast Road, opposite the Crocodile Bank, near Jain Temple, on January 7. The event organisers have sought permission from the District Collector for the event that is expected to see the participation of nearly 400 bulls from 17 districts.

The event is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai, Chennai Jallikattu Forum, and Noise and Grains.

“We have been planning this event for the past seven months. About 10,000 spectators can watch the event from the galleries,” Amar Prasad Reddy of the Chennai Jallikattu Forum said at a press conference.

The organisers will be providing insurance for the participants in Chennai, he said. “There is full support from the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

P. Rajasekaran, State president, Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai, said the bulls and participants would be selected carefully. He said that while transporting the bulls, care would be taken to ensure they get breaks and food every three to four hours.