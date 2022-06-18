Jalagamparai, Bheeman falls closed to tourists due to heavy rains

The water falls at Jalagamparai near Tirupattur, in the Southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Heavy rains in the catchment areas have forced the Forest Department to ban tourists from visiting Jalagamparai and Bheeman falls in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts respectively.

“Considering the safety of tourists, the ban has been enforced. Trekking into the forest area near the Jalagamparai falls, which was allowed till now, has been prohibited,” said Mr. Prabhu, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Natrampalli range.

Located in Nagalathu reserve forest (RF), the falls, which are maintained by the forest department, are located around four km from the foot of the Yelagiri Hills. As a result, tourists used to make a halt at the falls before heading towards the Hills.

Officials said that tourists also visit a few temples near the falls. Prior to the ban, trekking teams were also allowed to trek into the thickly wooded RF between Jalagamparai falls to the forest department outpost in Swamimalai, a distance of four km, with a forester. Spotted deer, sloth bear, and peacocks are commonly found in the RF. On an average, around 800 tourists visit the falls during weekends.

Neighbouring Beeman falls in Jamunamarathur along Jawadhu Hills and is also banned for visitors. After Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai has been receiving good rainfall this month. The falls are centred around tribal hamlets in the Jamunamarathur panchayat union. Special buses have been arranged by the district administrations to reach the falls.