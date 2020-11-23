Jaipur-based ex-serviceman arrested for supplying arms to accused in Chennai triple murder case

CHENNAI

23 November 2020 17:02 IST

The police have brought in the man and his wife to Chennai for inquiries

The city police have arrested an ex-serviceman based in Jaipur, for supplying arms to the accused in the triple murder case in Sowcarpet.

Police brought in the man and his wife, who allegedly provided guns and a car to the accused. According to the police, Raju Dubney, an ex-serviceman and his wife, who run a hotel in Jaipur, were brought to Chennai for enquiries, on Sunday.

On November 11, Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm and his wife Pushpa Bhai, 68, and their son, Shithal Kumar, 42, natives of Rajasthan were found dead at their house on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet. Police said they were shot at point blank range by the gang of suspects, including a woman, who was their daughter-in-law. The police investigation revealed that the family had an ongoing marital dispute with the daughter-in-law, Jayamala from Pune. The accused Jayamala, accompanied by her brothers and three others had gunned down the trio as the family refused to give the compensation as she demanded.

Over the next two days, a special team arrested three suspects -- Kalaish, 32, a brother of the prime accused Jayamala and his associates, Ravindranath Kher, 25, of Kolkata and Vijay Uttham Kamal, 28, of Pune. Kailash and another confessed to having shot the trio as his sister Jayamala was continuously physically and mentally harassed by the members of the family. Last week, another special team which was searching for three more accused nabbed Jayamala, her brother Vikash and his associate Raju Shindee at a hideout near Agra.

The police investigation revealed that one of the guns used for murder has been registered under Raju Dubney’s name and the red car driven by Kailash has been registered under the name of Raju’s wife, a police source said.