Jaffer Sadiq seeks bail in money laundering case filed by the ED

Film producer and expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq has filed a petition seeking bail in a money laundering case filed by Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on March 9 arrested Jaffer Sadiq, accused of being the kingpin in a ₹2,000-crore international drug trafficking racket, in Delhi. The network he set up allegedly trafficked approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine to Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia in the guise of food-grade cargo.

Subsequently, the ED arrested him on June 26 on money laundering charges. The ED, Chennai, has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the XIII Additional CBI Court in the city. The ED alleged that he had laundered the proceeds of the crime through movie production, real estate acquisitions, logistics fronts, and hospitality business. Sadiq is currently in judicial custody. The CBI Court has directed the ED to file its response to the bail petition.

