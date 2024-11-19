 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaffer Sadiq seeks bail in money laundering case filed by the ED

The CBI Court has directed the Directorate of Enforcement to file its response to the bail petition

Published - November 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The film producer and expelled DMK functionary is currently in judicial custody.

The film producer and expelled DMK functionary is currently in judicial custody. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Film producer and expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq has filed a petition seeking bail in a money laundering case filed by Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on March 9 arrested Jaffer Sadiq, accused of being the kingpin in a ₹2,000-crore international drug trafficking racket, in Delhi. The network he set up allegedly trafficked approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine to Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia in the guise of food-grade cargo.

Subsequently, the ED arrested him on June 26 on money laundering charges. The ED, Chennai, has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the XIII Additional CBI Court in the city. The ED alleged that he had laundered the proceeds of the crime through movie production, real estate acquisitions, logistics fronts, and hospitality business. Sadiq is currently in judicial custody. The CBI Court has directed the ED to file its response to the bail petition.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.