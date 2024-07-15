GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaffer Sadiq remanded in judicial custody; ED seeks custody for 14 days to unearth money trail 

Updated - July 15, 2024 11:31 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil film producer Jaffar Sadiq coming out from the Principal Sessions Court after appearing in the ED case in Chennai on Monday.

Tamil film producer Jaffar Sadiq coming out from the Principal Sessions Court after appearing in the ED case in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Principal Sessions Court on Monday remanded Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary and film producer, in judicial custody till July 29 in a money laundering case registered against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sadiq is an alleged mastermind behind a drug syndicate that sent 45 consignments over the past three years to countries, including Australia and New Zealand, containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine worth ₹2,000 crore in the guise of food products. Last March, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug trafficking case in Delhi. While the Delhi Court granted bail to him, the ED arrested Sadiq at Tihar prison on June 26 in connection with the money laundering that arose from drug trafficking. On obtaining prisoner transit remand, the ED officials produced him before the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli on Monday.

Filing an application for 14-day custody of Sadiq, the ED said that he was involved in exporting and concealing pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances. He was associated with firms and various entities that were involved in exporting narcotic substances under the guise of various food products. There were cash deposits made in various accounts held by him and his family members, and entities controlled and operated by him. Such cash deposits are nothing but proceeds of crime generated out of illegal activities. He was actively associated with various film directors, people and channeled the money earned from drug trafficking into production of movies under the JSM Picture banner.

The application said the custody of Sadiq is necessary in this case as there are many aspects that needed to be investigated. He was totally non-cooperative, evasive and misleading during the investigation conducted till now. Sustained interrogation for 14 days is required to unearth the trail of funds, for corroboration and confrontation with other persons involved in the case, the ED said.

Judge Alli adjourned the case to Tuesday for further hearing on the application.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.