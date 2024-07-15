Jaffer Sadiq remanded in judicial custody; ED seeks custody for 14 days to unearth money trail 

The Principal Sessions Court on Monday remanded Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary and film producer, in judicial custody till July 29 in a money laundering case registered against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sadiq is an alleged mastermind behind a drug syndicate that sent 45 consignments over the past three years to countries, including Australia and New Zealand, containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine worth ₹2,000 crore in the guise of food products. Last March, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug trafficking case in Delhi. While the Delhi Court granted bail to him, the ED arrested Sadiq at Tihar prison on June 26 in connection with the money laundering that arose from drug trafficking. On obtaining prisoner transit remand, the ED officials produced him before the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli on Monday.

Filing an application for 14-day custody of Sadiq, the ED said that he was involved in exporting and concealing pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances. He was associated with firms and various entities that were involved in exporting narcotic substances under the guise of various food products. There were cash deposits made in various accounts held by him and his family members, and entities controlled and operated by him. Such cash deposits are nothing but proceeds of crime generated out of illegal activities. He was actively associated with various film directors, people and channeled the money earned from drug trafficking into production of movies under the JSM Picture banner.

The application said the custody of Sadiq is necessary in this case as there are many aspects that needed to be investigated. He was totally non-cooperative, evasive and misleading during the investigation conducted till now. Sustained interrogation for 14 days is required to unearth the trail of funds, for corroboration and confrontation with other persons involved in the case, the ED said.

Judge Alli adjourned the case to Tuesday for further hearing on the application.