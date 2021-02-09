Jacto-Geo members protest, court arrest

CHENNAI

09 February 2021 02:08 IST

They attempted to hold 72-hour fast

Members of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees’ Organisations (Jacto-Geo) were arrested when they began a 72-hour hunger strike at Chepauk on Monday.

The strike was announced even after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently dropped disciplinary action initiated against 5,068 members of the organisation for staging protests in 2019.

The protesters wanted scrapping of the contributory pension scheme, and disbursal of payment arrears and employee benefits.

Jacto-Geo State coordinator G. Venkatesan said, “The Chief Minister should invite Jacto-Geo leaders for talks. We demand restoration of the old pension scheme, payment of pay commission arrears for 21 months, rectification of pay anomalies in various categories, abolition of special time scale pay, consolidated pay, honorarium pay and granting regular time scale, dropping the recommendation of the staff rationalisation committee, and cancellation of transfer orders made during the strike period.”

They continued their hunger protest even after being taken into preventive custody by the police.