Chennai

Jacto-Geo members protest, court arrest

Show of solidarity: Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staging a road blockade in Chennai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Members of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees’ Organisations (Jacto-Geo) were arrested when they began a 72-hour hunger strike at Chepauk on Monday.

The strike was announced even after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently dropped disciplinary action initiated against 5,068 members of the organisation for staging protests in 2019.

The protesters wanted scrapping of the contributory pension scheme, and disbursal of payment arrears and employee benefits.

Jacto-Geo State coordinator G. Venkatesan said, “The Chief Minister should invite Jacto-Geo leaders for talks. We demand restoration of the old pension scheme, payment of pay commission arrears for 21 months, rectification of pay anomalies in various categories, abolition of special time scale pay, consolidated pay, honorarium pay and granting regular time scale, dropping the recommendation of the staff rationalisation committee, and cancellation of transfer orders made during the strike period.”

They continued their hunger protest even after being taken into preventive custody by the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 2:09:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/jacto-geo-members-court-arrest/article33786965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY