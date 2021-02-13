‘Jackson Durai’ remembered

Actor Nassar paying his tributes to actor CR Parthibhan at a remembrance function held recently in Madipakkam. Parthibhan passed away on January 25, 2021, aged 90. A actor of 120 films, Prathibhan is remembered for his portrayal of 'Jackson Durai' in the milestone film Veerapandiya Kattabomman. Photo: Special Arrangement

13 February 2021 22:34 IST

At a programme held recently at Sri Mahal in Madipakkam, tributes were offered to veteran actor CR Parthibhan who passed away on 25 January, 2021. He was aged 90.

CR Parthibhan is known among Tamil film aficionados for his portrayal of ‘Jackson Durai’ in the milestone film Veerapandiya Kattabomman, in which thespian Sivaji Ganesan essayed the title role. The scene featuring Sivaji Ganesan and Parthibhan is still remembered.

Parthibhan had the friendship of many film personalities of yesteryears, including poet-lyricist Vaali, Nagesh, Srikanth, Gemini Ganesan, Danal Thangavelu, RS Manohar and ‘Thengaai’ Srinivasan.

He had acted in over 120 films, 16 of which were with Sivaji Ganesan, and ten with M. G. Ramachandran.

His other popular roles were as a judge in Kappalottiya Thamizhan, and as police chief in Sanghe Muzhagu, Idhayakkani, Moondru Mugam, and Thangamagan.

A descendant of C Rajagopalachari, Parthibhan was born in Vellore, and he moved to Madras in 1946. He was also a direct agent of LIC of India from 1960 at its Pondy Bazaar branch in T. Nagar. Parthibhan was a resident of Madipakkam.

Senior actor Nassar attended the remembrance ceremony and offered his floral tributes. In a communication, Parthibhan’s family said that film producer-actor Ramkumar Ganesan, Padma Bhushan P. Susheela, Dr. Nalli KuppusamI Chettiar, drama artist T. V. Varadharajen and a host of other eminent personalities gave their condolences to the family. Actor Prabhu, who acted with Parthibhan in Kozhi Koovuthu and Chinna Vathiyar sent his condolence message.