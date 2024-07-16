J. Kumaragurubaran is new Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

J. Kumaragurubaran has been posted as Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), replacing J. Radhakrishnan, who has been posted as Secretary of Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection.

Mr. Kumaragurubaran belongs to the 2004 batch of the Indian Administrative Services. During his tenure in the School Education Department, he had successfully implemented various initiatives to promote school education, provide universal access, equity, and quality at all levels, ranging from primary to higher secondary. He strengthened the measures for all round development of schoolchildren. He also strengthened the measures to establish smart classrooms with broadband connectivity and high-tech laboratories in the schools of rural areas across Tamil Nadu.

During Mr. Kumaragurubaran’s tenure in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, he was instrumental in retrieving huge parcels of temple land after utilising modern technology to survey and protect them from encroachments. As the Inspector General of Registration, he introduced reforms utilising information technology to easing the process of registration of sale deed of property.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, during his tenure as GCC Commissioner, took various measures to improve public health in the city. Various measures were also taken to control stray dogs, prevent rabies deaths, and modernisation of free veterinary clinics in the city during his tenure.

Work on flood mitigation was also been taken up at various parts of the city. He was in favour of non-structural methods in places where old storm-water drains were in disuse. He took measures to remove illegal hoardings to prevent accidents, and implemented initiatives for the benefit of the National Urban Livelihood Mission workers. Mr. Radhakrishnan also implemented measures to keep communicable diseases under control.

Other postings

J. Vijaya Rani is set to take over as Joint Commissioner (Education) of the GCC. S. Balachander will assume office as Commissioner of Tambaram Municipal Corporation.