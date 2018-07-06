Iyyappanthangal temple tank in a shambles

The temple tank near Munishwaran temple on Mount-Poonamallee High Road in Iyyappanthangal has again lapsed into a derelict state.

Three decades old, the tank was at its splendour only for a few months in 2016 when the Iyyappanthangal Village Panchayat renovated the tank at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

As part of the renovation, the tank was de-silted and its bunds were strengthened. A granite walkway was laid and the compound walls received a fresh coat of paint. The drains were unclogged to ensure run-offs collected in the tank. Above all, the tank served as place of leisure for residents in the neighbourhood. As a cremation ground is located nearby, obsequies would be paid at the temple tank.

Now, the tank have been reduced to a pit with damaged structures and resembles a dumping ground. Residents attribute the sorry state of the tank to poor maintenance by the panchayat.

“During the massive floods in 2015, the tank saved the neighbourhood from getting submerged as a large quantity of rainwater got collected in the tank. So, it is important to ensure that tank is maintained well. Moreover, stormwater drains in the neighbourhood have not been connected to the tank. It has to done before the onset of north-east monsoon,” says S. Vimala, a resident of Iyyapanthangal.

Residents point out that neither the Panchayat nor the temple authorities bother to keep a watch over the tank and it is therefore being misused by miscreants at night.